The tennis star was disqualified for accidentally hitting a lineswoman during his U.S. Open match earlier this month

Novak Djokovic Says He Agrees with Disqualification from U.S. Open: 'I Accepted It'

Novak Djokovic is not fighting his disqualification from the U.S. Open.

The 33-year-old tennis star, who was disqualified for accidentally hitting a lineswoman during a match in the Grand Slam tournament earlier this month, spoke with reporters for the first time, where he acknowledged his rash behavior.

"The rules are clear," Djokovic said during a news conference, the Associated Press reported. "So I accepted it. I had to move on and that’s what I did."

"I’m going to take this in as profound as possible for me as a big lesson," he added. "I’ve been thinking about it. I’ve been comprehending. I’ve been talking to my team. It’s just one of these things that is just unfortunate and happens. You have to move on.”

Djokovic noted that he took responsibility for his actions and the subsequent consequences and said that he has called the lineswoman to check on her.

"I felt really sorry to cause the shock and drama to her, because she didn’t deserve that in any way," Djokovic said, the AP reported. "She obviously is volunteering and doing her work. She loves tennis, and she’s been there, as I understood, for quite a few years."

Image zoom Novak Djokovic Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

When the incident first occurred, Djokovic initially left the tournament without speaking to reporters. He shared a statement on social media hours later.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," he wrote.

"I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being," the No. 1 ranked men's player continued.

"I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry," Djokovic concluded his post.

Djokovic's disqualification ended his 29-match winning streak and his bid for an 18th Grand Slam title, according to the AP.

He now follows behind Roger Federer, who has 20 titles, and Rafael Nadal, who has 19, on the career men's major title list.

Nadal, who did not play at the U.S. Open over concerns about travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, responded to Djokovic's loss and reacted to his rival's disqualification.