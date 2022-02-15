Novak Djokovic Admits He's 'Willing' to Skip French Open and Wimbledon as He Defends Vaccine Stance

The Serbian tennis star recently lost his chance to compete in the Australian Open after remaining unvaccinated for COVID-19

Just a month after his vaccination status ended his chance to compete in the 2022 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic says he has no problem missing the next two majors.

"[A] price that I am willing to pay," Djokovic, 34, told BBC during a recent interview while discussing whether or not his unvaccinated status will cost his participation in the French Open — beginning May 22 — or Wimbledon — beginning June 27. Djokovic won the 2021 French Open and is currently ranked number one in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I understand the consequences of my decision," Djokovic told BBC. "I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment."

Djokovic also told the outlet that, though he is not opposed to vaccines, having "the freedom to choose what you put into your body" is more important than winning any titles for the sport.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Novak Djokovic Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty

"I am trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can," he said, noting that he's very mindful of what he ingests. "Based on all the information that I got, I decided not to take the vaccine, as of today."

Last month, France's parliament approved a law requiring COVID vaccines in all public places. French Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu explained that the law also requires all athletes — including those from foreign countries — to be vaccinated to participate in French sporting events.

Maracineanu added on Twitter, "We will work together to preserve the competitions and to be the ambassadors of these measures at the international level."

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic | Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images

Additionally, the French Sports Ministry stated that there will be no exemptions for the French Open.

"As far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope it'll be more favorable. So we'll see but clearly there's no exemption," the ministry said, per Reuters.

The announcement came just days after Djokovic's visa was revoked for the second time in Australia. The 20-time Grand Slam champion received a COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, but was later forced to leave the country after Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke canceled his visa.