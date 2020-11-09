Notre Dame Fans Deemed 'Irresponsible' for Storming Field After Beating Clemson amid Pandemic

University of Notre Dame fans are being slammed as "irresponsible" after they stormed the school's football field following their win against Clemson this past weekend, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Notre Dame's Fighting Irish were victorious over the Clemson Tigers 47-40, which caused thousands of students to rush to the field to celebrate despite social distancing guidelines in place.

Attendance at the event was held at 11,011 and was limited to students, faculty, university personnel, and families of players, according to ESPN.

The university — which has dealt with a coronavirus outbreak in the past — had reported 138 positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday to Thursday of last week, ESPN reported.

Reacting to the news, many called out Notre Dame fans for their reckless behavior in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

"What the hell are Notre Dame fans thinking," one user tweeted, as another added, "Um... field storming during a pandemic might not be the ~best~ move, Notre Dame."

"Field rush is so damn irresponsible by Notre Dame to let that happen #CLEMvsND," one other said.

Lebron James also chimed in with his own thoughts on the situation, writing, "So it’s ok for fans to storm the field but not ok at the same time to have fans??? I’m confused 🤷🏾‍♂️."

On Sunday night, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins sent a letter to all students, which was shared on Twitter by reporters, in which he noted that he was "very disappointed" by the actions of those in attendance at the game.

"As exciting as last night's victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings of the weekend," the statement began, before noting steps that will be taken going forward.

Notre Dame students must take a COVID-19 test before they leave the university after the fall semester concludes, and a registration hold will be placed on their accounts to ensure they comply.

Similarly, students are not allowed to leave the university area until they receive the results of their exit test.

"There will be zero tolerance for any gatherings that not do comport with our health and safety guidelines, on or off-campus," the statement adds.

ESPN also reported that Notre Dame's coach Brian Kelly had warned players that fans may storm the field. "I just want you to know, when we win this thing, the fans are going to storm the field," Kelly, 59, told players, according to the outlet.

Players were instructed to exit the field right after the game ended.