Notre Dame Defends Leprechaun Mascot After Survey Calls It '4th Most Offensive' in College Football

In the team's response, Notre Dame noted that the NFL's Washington Football Team had recently renamed itself after facing backlash for an offensive moniker

Ahead of the 2021 college football season, one university is standing its ground in response to a new survey of the best and worst mascots.

On Tuesday, Notre Dame issued a statement in response to the school's Fighting Irish leprechaun being named the "fourth most offensive college football mascot" out of 128 NCAA Division 1 costumed characters in the Quality Logo Products survey taken by 1,266 participants.

"The leprechaun, of course, is symbolic of the Fighting Irish and intentionally a caricature. It also originated — in England — as a derisive symbol of Irish people, which Irish-Americans – including those at Notre Dame — again have turned back on former oppressors as a sign of celebration and triumph," Notre Dame said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "In both the upraised fists of the leprechaun mascot and the use of the word 'fighting,' the intent is to recognize the determination of the Irish people and, symbolically, the university's athletes."

The private Indiana university went on to note: "There is no comparison between Notre Dame's nickname and mascot and the Indian and warrior names (and) mascots used by other institutions such as the NFL team formerly known as the Redskins. None of these institutions were founded or named by Native Americans who sought to highlight their heritage by using names and symbols associated with their people." (The Washington Football Team recently renamed itself from the Redskins.)

In fact, the top three "most offensive" college mascots on the survey were deemed "culturally insensitive" and "racist." Florida State University's mascots Osceola and Renegade were No. 1 on the list followed by San Diego State University's Aztec Warrior and Vili the Warrior from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

"Our symbols stand as celebratory representations of a genuine Irish heritage at Notre Dame, a heritage that we regard with respect, loyalty and affection," Notre Dame's statement concluded.

The Indianapolis Star was the first to report Notre Dame's response.

According to the university, the leprechaun's "long-standing history represents the tenacious spirit of the Fighting Irish and their determination" and was recognized as the mascot in the early 1960s.

In 2019, the university introduced the first-ever female leprechaun, who was also the third Black student at Notre Dame to be the official mascot in its "most diverse roster" in history.

Rounding out the "most offensive" mascot list was fifth-place Pistol Pete from Oklahoma State University, who was also ranked No. 1 on the worst ever.

Purdue Pete of Purdue University topped the list of the creepiest mascots.

"All [participants] were encouraged to set aside any personal feelings they may have about the teams represented and focus solely on the mascots," according to the survey.