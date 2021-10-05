Danica Patrick, Chris Nikic and More Notable Stars and Athletes Running the 2021 Boston Marathon
The 125th Boston Marathon will take place on Oct. 11
This year's Boston Marathon will include several celebrity runners.
As the Oct. 11 race day quickly approaches, some famous names have been sharing their training process for the 125th running of the 26.2-mile course.
Retired pro race car driver Danica Patrick is a member of the first-timers club.
"It's really the only bucket list item I have," Patrick, 39, told PEOPLE recently, adding that she has "always enjoyed running," but completing a marathon, especially the Boston Marathon, is a different story.
Patrick will run the historic race with her sister Brooke and friend Erin Buntin in support of the Light Foundation, created by former New England Patriots defensive back Matt Light. Patrick said the trio has raised over $30,000 for the foundation, which focuses on teaching kids how to be responsible, ethical and accountable through outdoor activities and exercise.
Light's former Patriots teammate, retired fullback James Develin, is also taking part in the marathon this year. Develin, who has been documenting his training on social media, will be running in support of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which helps provide resources for dealing with financial and emotional stress to New England cancer patients and their loved ones.
"This is a chance for me to personally step out of my comfort zone and continue to push my body's capabilities beyond my mind's limitations," Develin said.
Another athlete running the Boston Marathon for the first time is Chris Nikic, who became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon and received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPY Awards. This month is a big one for the Special Olympics ambassador, who is raising attention for Down Syndrome Awareness Month, celebrating his birthday, and training for Ironman Hawaii.
Other notable names include Broadway star and actor Brian d'Arcy James, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Olympians, Paralympians and former champions will be participating as well.
Abdi Abdirahman, Molly Huddle, Daniel Romanchuk and Tatyana McFadden are among the 2021 Pro Athletes Team.
Participants will need to either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to participate in this year's race. Vaccinations are not mandatory but are strongly recommended. Masks will not be required while running but will be enforced during participant transportation and in other areas in accordance with local guidelines.
