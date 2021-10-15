No Foul Play Involved in Death of Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes, Official Confirms

Nearly two months after Jimmy Hayes was found dead at his Massachusetts home, one cause of death has been officially ruled out.

No foul play was involved in the death of the former professional hockey player, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office tells PEOPLE on Friday, which was the same day the state medical examiner's office issued a death certificate for the 31-year-old father of two.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though it was sent to Milton, where Hayes lived with his wife and two young children, the contents of the death certificate were not available due to the town hall closing early on Friday.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office previously said foul play was not expected based on the evidence at the scene.

Hayes was pronounced dead by first responders at his Milton home on Aug. 23, a day after he celebrated his son Beau's second birthday with his loved ones, including his wife Kristen and their infant son Mac, who was born on May 5.

Jimmy Hayes Jimmy Hayes | Credit: Tom Mihalek/AP/Shutterstock

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Kevin Hayes, who also plays in the NHL, recalled how he learned about his older brother's sudden death the morning after the birthday party.

"I woke up in the morning to my mom screaming on the phone. My mom screamed, 'He's dead' and I knew what she was talking about," the Philadelphia Flyers player, 29, said, adding that he rushed to his brother's home and "saw him being wheeled out."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Shortly after, during Hayes' Aug. 30 funeral, Kevin and Kristen gave speeches in front of family members, friends and fans at a packed St. Ann's Church in Dorchester.

Speaking about how much her beloved husband enjoyed being a father to their two sons, Kristen described Jimmy's "heart of gold" and "infectious" smile as well as how "it was so fun becoming a parent with you."

"I will try my best to fill your shoes, but I know it's nearly impossible," she said.

Hayes played 334 games over seven years in the NHL for four teams after a successful collegiate career and NCAA championship at Boston College. In 2008, he was drafted 60th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs and made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011. Two years later, he was traded to the Florida Panthers and eventually played for his hometown club Boston Bruins in 2015.

Hayes finished his professional career after one season with the New Jersey Devils in 2018.

On Friday, Kristen attended the Devils' season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Prudential Center, where both teams paid tribute to Hayes. The Devils wore No. 10 with Hayes' Broadway nickname on the back and the Blackhawks wore Hayes' No. 39 sweater during warmups, according to The Athletic.