Team USA Skier Nina O'Brien Is Back Home After Beijing Olympics Crash and Leg Surgery

The 24-year-old skier was involved in a scary crash Monday during the women's giant slalom race that led to a damaged tibia

Nina O'Brien is back in the United States as she recovers from leg surgery.

Team USA announced the 24-year-old's return home Saturday on Instagram alongside a video of the injured skier using crutches as she boarded an airplane.

O'Brien was involved in a scary crash Monday during the women's giant slalom race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She revealed she suffered a damaged tibia, "which unfortunately was an open fracture through my leg," in a Tuesday Instagram post addressing the injury.

"After breaking her leg in the @beijing2022 giant slalom, Nina returned home to a surprise, surrounded by family and friends," Team USA wrote on Instagram, adding, "Welcome home, Nina! 🥰."

On Friday, O'Brien bid farewell to the Games on Instagram, writing, "Bye Beijing! I'm one happy girl to be heading home."

She continued, "I can't leave without saying thank you one more time. The support I've felt over these last few days has been truly mind blowing. I haven't been able to keep up with the messages, but please know that they've made this all a bit easier. It wasn't the olympics I'd dreamed of, but the dream lives on anyways. Onwards!"

Nina O'Brien Credit: Nina O'Brien/Instagram

Next to her message, O'Brien shared a collection of photos from her time in China, beginning with a photo of herself on a gurney and giving a thumbs up to the camera while surrounded by six people in full-body medical protective gear.

In the next photo, O'Brien is pictured in bed with her injured leg propped up on a pillow as her skiing teammates Paula Moltzan and AJ Hurt snuggle up beside her. Hurt, 21, appears in the next photo as well, as she and O'Brien pose outside with three other teammates.

The skier also shared a pair of photos of herself on the slopes in Beijing prior to her injury.

Nina O'Brien Credit: JOHANN GRODER/APA/AFP via Getty Images

In Tuesday's Instagram post, after revealing the extent of her injury, O'Brien expressed her gratitude "to everyone who's taken care of me" following her mid-race crash.

"I'm a little heartbroken, but also feeling so much love," she explained in the caption. "Thank you to everyone who's reached out. My phone is flooded with messages, and waking up to your words means more than you know."

Earlier in her post, O'Brien said she "gave everything I had, and maybe too much" during Monday's race. "I keep replaying it in my head, wishing I'd skied those last few gates differently. But here we are," she wrote.