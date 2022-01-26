Nina Dobrev Raves About Boyfriend Shaun White Ahead of Olympics: 'I'm So Proud of Him'

"Just to get into the Olympics at all is one of the hugest accomplishments, let alone to get in five times," Nina Dobrev said of her snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White

Nina Dobrev is applauding her boyfriend, snowboarder Shaun White, for making it to his fifth Winter Olympics.

Dobrev, 33, expressed her excitement for the pro athlete, 35, while appearing on E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday.

"I am really excited for him," she told Daily Pop of her reaction to White's upcoming Olympic Games. Dobrev added, "Just to get into the Olympics at all is one of the hugest accomplishments, let alone to get in five times. I'm so excited. I'm so proud of him."

White will be the oldest U.S. halfpipe rider in the history of the Winter Games when he competes in Beijing next month. He'll be joined on the men's halfpipe team by Taylor Gold, Chase Josey and Lucas Foster.

While her boyfriend is known for his impressive and lengthy career on the slopes, Dobrev said she's no stranger to the sport herself.

The Vampire Diaries star told Daily Pop, "I actually have been snowboarding since I was really little," she said. "I skied first and then I switched over to snowboarding at probably 8 or 9."

"I think [White] was more surprised when we went [snowboarding] for the first time," she said. "He was expecting to wait for me and it was quite the opposite. I had already passed him by a landslide … I can keep up!"

Dobrev and White have been linked since 2019, when the two first began dating after first meeting at an event organized by motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

White told PEOPLE that he and Dobrev moved in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quickly busied themselves with projects around their home.

"We went to the hardware store [and] bought a bunch of paint, and brushes and definitely got in over our heads, but it was really fun," he said, adding, "Nina's just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me. Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special."

White opened up about his relationship in an earlier interview with PEOPLE last October. At the time, the snowboarder said he and Dobrev have a "beautiful relationship."