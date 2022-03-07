Nina Dobrev and Friends Wear Matching Red Wigs to Celebrate Shaun White's Snowboarding Retirement

Nina Dobrev is sharing details from her boyfriend Shaun White's big retirement bash.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Dobrev, 33, included a series of photos from the celebration held to honor the end of White's impressive career in professional snowboarding.

"Celebrating the 🐐 and bringing back the 👩🏻‍🦰 one last time…

#RetirementPartyAt35 😂 @shaunwhite," Dobrev captioned the post.

Dobrev's photos include special moments from the celebration where guests were seen being silly in red wigs, a nod to White's iconic red locks — which he used to wear long. Other photos revealed fellow Olympian Chloe Kim was in attendance.

White, 35, and Dobrev have been linked since 2019, and have been increasingly public with their sweet romance.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which concluded last month, marked White's final Olympic Games. He told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview ahead of the Olympics' start that while he was walking away from the sport competitively, it was not completely out of his future.

"It is one of those things where I have accomplished so much," said White at the time. "I think it would be a different story if I had come close to the gold four times and this was my last chance … Having such a long and amazing career, now at this point in my life, I can go back and go 'Wow, it's been incredible.' "

White spoke about how Dobrev helped him with the decision to retire during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February. White explained that Dobrev told him to make a list of all the things he wants to do now that he has retired from the sport.