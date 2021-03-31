"Speechless. Grateful. Could nine. Are just some of the feelings im feeling," Brie wrote on Instagram

Nikki and Brie Bella Share Behind-the-Scenes Moments of Their Induction Into the WWE Hall of Fame

It's official: the Bella Twins are WWE Hall of Famers.

Nikki and Brie Bella, both 37, were inducted into the coveted wrestling group on Tuesday at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Florida. And while the official ceremony, which was taped due to COVID-19 restrictions, won't be shown to the public until April 6 on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, the Total Bellas twins documented the milestone moment on social media all evening long.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nikki, who wore a sparkling red Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder gown for the occasion, celebrated the honor with an Instagram post that featured her standing solo at the venue with the caption, "Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way #halloffame."

Nikki shared more footage from the ceremony to her Instagram Story showing herself and Brie, who opted for a long-sleeved red Oscar de la Renta dress. In one video, the reality stars jokingly walked across the empty red carpet together to Drake's "Started from the Bottom."

In another photo, the twins posed side-by-side with their Hall of Fame plaques. "Can't wait to share this moment with you all on @PeacockTV!! #HallofFamers," Nikki wrote in the caption.

bella Twins www hall of fame Image zoom Bella twins | Credit: Nikki bella/instagram

bella Twins www hall of fame Image zoom Brie and Nikki Bella | Credit: Nikki bella/instagram

Brie shared similar sentiments in her own Instagram Story posts.

Alongside a snap of the sisters smiling while holding their plaques, she wrote, "Ok when I get the professional pics back I'm going to flood your timelines lol. I'm literally so happy right now."

Posing for a close-up selfie with her plaque in another snapshot, Brie wrote, "Speechless. Grateful. Could nine. Are just some of the feelings im feeling. So overwhelmed with emotions."

bella Twins www hall of fame Image zoom Bella twins | Credit: Brie Bella/ instagram

bella Twins www hall of fame Image zoom Brie Bella | Credit: Brie Bella/ instagram

After the ceremony, the sisters kept the celebration going with a dinner at Bern's Steakhouse in Tampa, where they enjoyed champagne, wine and dessert with "congratulations" written on the plate in chocolate sauce.

"A Bern's Steakhouse Celebration," Nikki captioned another celebratory post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

bella Twins www hall of fame Image zoom Brie Bella | Credit: Nikki bella/instagram

The Bellas received a flurry of congratulatory messages on Instagram from wrestling stars like Nikki Cross, CJ Perry Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu.

Charlotte Flair, a 13-time WWE champion, also congratulated the twins in a sweet post shared to Instagram.

"Congratulations Nikki and Brie @thenikkibella @thebriebella . I can't emphasize enough on what I learned having the opportunity to face them when I debuted," wrote Flair, 34. "I remember watching their entrance as I stood in the ring and grasping in that moment what it meant to be a star. They have opened doors for generations to come and I am thankful for the times I was able to be in the ring with both queens. So proud and congratulations ladies ❤️🙏🏻 #fearless #briemode."

Both sisters commented on the post to thank Flair for her kind words.

"Thank you 🤍✨ some of my best matches Queen! Thank you for the great memories and the incredible words!" wrote Nikki, while Brie wrote, "Thank you 😊 🥰❤️ means the world!! Some of my favorite memories were with you 😘."

Nikki and Brie both signed with the WWE in 2007 and made their in-ring debut that year as the Bella Twins. In 2019, they each announced on separate episodes of their hit E! reality series that they would be retiring from the WWE.

Asked by guest host Mario Lopez if the two would ever come out of retirement, Nikki replied, "Oh, definitely!"

Referencing the recent "huge announcement" that WWE made regarding the next three WrestleMania host cities, she continued, "When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills. And I said, 'Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.' They were made for us. There's another run in the Bella twins."