Nikki Bella Is 'Sorry and Embarrassed' for Comments About Late Wrestler Chyna in Resurfaced Video

Nikki Bella says she hopes fans learn from her in an apology to Chyna after a video from 2013 resurfaced in which she mocked the late wrestler's appearance

Nikki Bella is apologizing for comments she made years ago about Joanie "Chyna" Laurer where she implied the late wrestler resembled a "man."

On Saturday, a video resurfaced on social media from the 37-year-old's 2013 appearance on Fashion Police, where she and twin sister Brie Bella mocked Chyna's appearance in a photo of the wrestling icon wearing a silver and black costume.

"We don't know if it's a man or a woman," Nikki said. In the clip, host Joan Rivers - who died in 2014 at age 81 - also added, "I totally agree … Her vagina has a penis," as they all laughed.

Chyna died in 2016 at age 46 following an accidental drug overdose. Her Twitter account, run by her estate, commented on the video of the Total Bellas star, calling it "disrespectful" after a fan defended the comments by noting it was a comedy show.

On Monday, Nikki shared a public apology to Chyna for her previous remarks, telling her followers that they should learn from her mistake.

"I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police," she wrote on Twitter. "I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back."

The tweet continued, "Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh," she continued. "Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!"

A few hours later, Chyna's Twitter account reposted the apology, noting that Nikki also apologized privately and urging others not to continue to attack her.

"Nikki has [apologized] on her page and in private. It was sincere. Please stop attacking her. Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness," the tweet read.

In March, the Bella twins were inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. During their acceptance, Brie thanked their fellow female wrestlers that "fought alongside us and helped revolutionize the women's division."

"Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way #halloffame," Nikki later wrote on Instagram alongside footage from the ceremony.