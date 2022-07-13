Nikki and Brie Bella Want Fans to 'Be Inspired' by Biography: WWE Legends Episode: 'We're Survivors'

We "went through something really heavy and deep, but it got us to WWE," Brie tells PEOPLE

On July 24, A&E will give fans an in-depth look at Nikki and Brie Bella's journey from waitresses to WWE stars in their own episode of Biography: WWE Legends.

"Nikki and I were really excited when A&E told us that they want to do this episode on our lives," Brie tells PEOPLE. The WWE legend says that before the network approached her and her sister, the twins had "kind of felt like we've put it all out there," already.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It wasn't until A&E told the twins they wanted the episode to "go deep into the journey" of how they found success in the WWE and overcame personal battles, that the ladies realized there was more of their story to share.

Brie tells PEOPLE she thinks fans will be "really surprised to see just how deep we go into the journey of us getting to WWE."

Nikki and Brie have inspired millions of fans with their vulnerability, specifically with the release of their 2020 memoir, Incomparable, which details how they overcame struggles of addiction, loss, and abuse. Nikki shared in the book that she was raped twice, while Brie discussed losing her high school boyfriend in a deadly car accident. And both sisters talked about growing up with a father who struggled with substance abuse.

"It was crazy because you'll see from our perspectives, when life felt good," Brie adds. "And then all of a sudden we both, in our own personal lives, went through something really heavy and deep, but it got us to WWE."

The twins want fans to see how they were able to overcome the pain and use it "just put into wrestling and just kind of survive out of that," says Nikki.

Bella Twins A&E's Biography: WWE Legends featuring The Bella Twins | Credit: A&E

For Nikki, the biographical special is about showing fans that, "We aren't victims of our stories, we're survivors."

"I just want people to take away how much they can relate to Brie and I, but also to be inspired by us and know that the Bellas went through this and I've gone through this. I can get to where they're at. I can achieve any of my dreams and any of my goals that I have in life."

As with all of their work, the Bella Twins Biography: WWE Legends episode is all about empowering women. "I think the one thing I love that we really showed is that when women unite, really special things can happen and we really showed that the unity of women is a very powerful thing," says Brie.

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella Feels 'Free' After Opening Up About Being Raped: 'It's Not Our Fault'

"Nikki and I learned that not only being twins and always having to share attention and having this close bond, but being in a soccer team, being Hooter girls, and then being a tag team. And I think that kind of drive and motivation is what really made the changes for women at WWE," she adds.

Brie admits that watching the A&E special episode brought on tears. "We both watched it yesterday and oh gosh, I was crying. And laughing!"

For Brie, seeing her and her sister's journeys onscreen was an emotional moment for her. "I guess just the way they told the story and seeing it with video and pictures and feeling the real emotion from Nikki and feeling the real emotion from myself, I was blown away by it," she says.