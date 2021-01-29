Nikki and Brie Bella Hint at a Possible WWE Return: 'At Some Point We're Coming Back'

Nikki and Brie Bella are hinting at a WWE comeback.

Asked by Lopez, 47, if the two would ever come out of retirement, Nikki replied, "Oh, definitely!"

Referencing the recent "huge announcement" that WWE made regarding the next three WrestleMania host cities, the athlete continued, "When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills. And I said, 'Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.' They were made for us. There's another run in the Bella twins."

"... At some point we're coming back," she added.

Back in 2019, Nikki announced that she would be retiring from the WWE during the season finale of the twins' popular E! series.

At the time, Nikki explained that being a part of the WWE European tour helped her realize that she was ready to walk away from her professional wrestling career. "I just feel like I'm too old for that travel," she said, adding, "So I realized like, why am I doing this — I don't feel good."

Brie, who joined the WWE years prior alongside her sister, also revealed that she would be retiring from the sport during an episode of Total Bellas that same year.

During their joint conversation on DeGeneres' eponymous talk show, Brie also spoke about a potential return to the WWE, telling Lopez that motherhood has changed her outlook on getting back into the ring.

Detailing a moment when she faced Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam, Brie said, "I'll never forget when we came back after our match, and her three little girls were in what we call gorilla — which is the place before we go out into the ring."

"When we came back to gorilla, to see their faces when she came through the curtain, they were like, 'Mom,' " she noted, imitating an emotional response from the kids. "The goosebumps, the tears. They just looked at their mom like she was a superhero."

"And I really want to be able to wrestle in front of Matteo, Buddy and Birdie and come back and them look at me the same way that Stephanie's daughters looked at her," Brie added, referencing Nikki's child, as well as her own two children.