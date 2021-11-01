Nike Unveils the 2021-2022 NBA City Edition Uniforms — and Tease Some 'Easter Eggs' to Look for

With the 75th season of the NBA now underway, the league's teams are getting some fresh new — and unique — uniforms.

On Monday, Nike unveiled the 2021-2022 season NBA City Edition jerseys, the special annual home court jerseys that explore "how a city's zip code influences its core basketball fandom," according to a release from the sportswear giant. The jerseys have been an annual release since 2017.

Nike says that the 2021-2022 uniforms "use both time and place as inspirations, highlighting some of the unforgettable moments across each franchise, from expansions to player performances to club titles."

Nike product director, global sports apparel — men's basketball, Jesse Alvarez, tells PEOPLE that his design team is in charge of making sure each franchise's story gets recognition through the uniforms.

"It might be where you play, it might be an era, a championship run, iconic things that have happened over the years," he explains. "So that's the beauty of any one of these ... you look at it and it's, 'Hey, it's so unique to the team and the fans.' And it's all about them, at the end of the day."

Nike NBA NBA 2021 City Edition uniform | Credit: Nike

Alvarez outlines some of the jerseys' unique features, like the Toronto Raptors' black and gold look that includes a drawing of their signature dino. "Black and gold has become this color scheme for them, that they've built into their regular rotation of uniforms," explains Alvarez. "That from a distance just looks really strong, but the details and the stones that our designers unturn make sure that they include the full storytelling process."

"They actually put the uniform that they won their [2019] championship in onto the [illustration of the] raptor, and then they switch the orientation of it, so he's looking back, honoring the past, but he's moving forward to what the future folds."

Adds Alvarez, "That's the level of storytelling that our designers take to be able to bring these stories to life."

Nike NBA 2021 City Edition uniform | Credit: Nike

Every team's kit has fun "Easter eggs," Alvarez tells PEOPLE. He points to the Lakers' new City Edition uniform, which obviously includes their signature purple.