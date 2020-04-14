Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso Shares Her Best Tips for Working Out at Home

Image zoom Nike

Staying in shape while stuck at home may seem daunting — but you can still keep up a workout routine from the confines of your house.

Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso is one of the fitness pros behind the impressive workouts available in the Nike Training Club app.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The New York City-based trainer — who has been sharing workout routines on her Instagram page — tells PEOPLE there are some simple guidelines to staying active as gyms remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are her top five tips.

1. Simplify

“Working out at home can at first seem limiting — less equipment/no equipment, less space, less people,” says Godso. “But it’s actually the perfect opportunity for you to simplify and create some great foundational habits. You can move slower, move better and be more focused without all the distractions often found in gyms.”

Godso notes that the Nike Training NTC app offers a variety of programs via NTC Premium, where you can workout with Nike Master Trainers.

Image zoom Kirsty Godso Nike

“Nike have made this elevated training free for the US for the next few months so you can #playinside,” says Godso. “Covering modalities such as strength, high intensity, yoga and more, you can get strong in new ways by following along through either a four to six week program or by picking and choosing workout by workout.”

Godso’s own program, called Burn, is entirely bodyweight-based: “No equipment needed so you can check those excuses at the door.”

RELATED: 27 Free or Low-Cost Workouts You Can Do At Home While Social Distancing Because of Coronavirus

2. Moderation

“It seems like time has gone completely out the window,” admits Godso. “What day is it again?! But it’s super important to still have structure and some routine in place.”

She continues, “For example, you wouldn’t normally workout for 4 hours a day — so why start doing that during quarantine? More doesn’t equal more in terms of results. Your body wants and needs balance and would prefer quality over quantity.”

Overdoing it now, Godso says, could lead to coming out of quarantine with burnout rather than “a strong foundation that will support us in our next chapter.”

“Try and focus on one workout you’re going to do that day and really focus on it, rather than being in the logistics of the plethora of random livestream workouts happening that day and trying to do them all,” she explains.

3. Build up on good habits

Says Godso: “Now is a great time to work on many of the things we often avoid or claim to be ‘too busy’ for.”

This includes mobility, stretching, glute and core activation, among other things that can be “game changers” that benefit any type of movement.

Godso says she’s implemented a checklist that she goes through every morning before she can have a coffee.

“Try picking even thre daily tasks from the below list and I promise you’ll be better for it,” she says.

Foam rolling: Do your legs, stomach (yes stomach!), lats, T-spine. You can use a ball to rollout your feet.

10-minute stretch including key tight areas: T-spine, hips, shoulders, hamstrings, quads.

Breathwork: Five minutes to simply focus on your breath before you pick up your phone and hack into emails, Instagram, text messages etc.

Glute/core activate: 10 minutes (“There lots of great exercises for this on the Nike Training Club App,” notes Godso).

Journal entry: “I write a sentence or two every morning when I first wake up about how I feel,” says Godso. “I think this will serve us all as an amazing guide to ourselves one day and remind us all of the little things that happened over this time.”

4. Micro Efforts

“Small consistent efforts every day add up,” says Godso. “And it’s all the small moments that create the big wins.”

“Right now while the pace is slower and you might feel like you’re not sure what to focus on or look forward to with many events being canceled and things delayed,” she continues. Instead, focus on the every day and the work you can do right now.

That means focusing on the opportunity not the loss.

“10 more minutes on Instagram or 10 minutes trying a core challenge?” she says. “10 minutes napping or reading a book? Simple changes in your choices will benefit you greatly.”

5. Teamwork

Good habits go beyond just hitting the mat on a daily basis — they should extend to nutrition, sleep, mindset and recovery, says Godso.

“It’s the time outside of your workouts that will amplify the time inside them,” she explains. “In simple words: don’t screw it up in the other 23 hours!”

Adds Godso, “When you tag team good workout regime with better nutrition, mindset and sleep, you will notice a significant shift in the way you feel and look.”

Download the Nike Training Club app here.