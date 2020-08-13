As part of "Mamba Week," Nike will donate $1 million towards the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of Kobe and Gianna Byrant

Nike to Launch ‘Mamba Week’ Later This Month in Memory of Kobe Bryant

Nike is honoring Kobe Bryant later this month by launching "Mamba Week" beginning Aug. 23, which would have been the legendary NBA star's 42nd birthday.

According to Nike's press release, "Mamba Week" will honor Byant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, through "three key efforts," the first being a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash.

In addition, Nike will release a number of the late athlete's products — including his coveted signature sneakers and jerseys — for the first time since his tragic death during "Mamba Week."

"Nike will continue to release Kobe Protro shoes, allowing the millions of fans he inspired around the world to keep Bryant's legacy going," the company said in the statement. "Nike will also continue to work with the NBA to release limited quantities of Bryant's iconic Los Angeles Lakers jersey."

Furthermore, Nike will continue to support Bryant’s Mamba League partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Los Angeles, which grants kids a place to learn basketball and to be inspired by the game, recruiting an equal number of girls and boys and engaging female coaches.

Image zoom Kobe Bryant Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Image zoom Gianna and Kobe Bryant Ethan Miller/Getty

News of Nike's "Mamba Week" comes as Orange County supervisors voted on Tuesday to declare Aug. 24 Kobe Bryant Day in honor of the late basketball star.

The date, which falls one day after his birthday, was specifically chosen because it features Bryant's two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, that he wore during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

County Board Chairwoman Michelle Steel said Bryant was a “treasured member of our community” who “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” according to a recording of the Tuesday board meeting.

The vote from the Orange County supervisors comes four years after the neighboring L.A. County similarly voted to make Aug. 24 Kobe Bryant Day.