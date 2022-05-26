Inside Nike's Future 50 for Her Event in Los Angeles

After meditation, Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Nike's vice president of North America Communications, held a Q&A with Joan Benoit Samuelson — legendary marathon runner who set a women's world record at the 1979 Boston Marathon while attending Bowdoin College, and won gold at the 1984 Olympics — and Chloe Kim — snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist — about the growing pains they experienced throughout their careers.

Samuelson, who's been a Nike athlete for decades, shared how being in the right place and right time gave her the opportunity to pursue running as a career during a time when women were not accepted in the sport.

"I was a first year student in a small high school in Maine, and that was the same year that Nike was founded," she said to the group. "So to be the beneficiary of Title IX legislation and to become a Nike athlete meant I was at the right place at the right time," she continued, referring to the federal law which prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

"Fortunately, I was afforded the opportunity to compete in the Olympics because of the women who preceded me in sport — which little was known because women just weren't given the time and exposure back then as they are today," she added. "We still have miles to go but we'll get there."

For Kim, it was the lack of representation as an Asian American athlete that drove her to want to be the best version of herself as a person and athlete.

"I wished that I had somebody that I could relate to, but in snowboarding [and winter sports] there weren't that many Asian Americans in general so I didn't know who to turn to," she shared. "I experienced a lot of struggle ... It was really, really hard."

"As I got older, I started to understand why representation is so important," she continued. "I'm seeing so many more Asian American snowboarders come up, and it makes me so happy."

"I know how hard I'm working to be a good role model for them, and I know how hard it must be for them, and so that truly inspires me to be the best version of myself."