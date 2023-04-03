Nike Debuts New USWNT Uniforms with Nods to Their World Cup Wins — and Period Protection

For the first time in more than a decade, the new kits will feature a print design, and shorts will offer protection during athletes' menstrual cycles

By
Published on April 3, 2023 01:10 PM
USWNT Jerseys, Rose Lavelle
Photo: Nike

Nike has unveiled the new 2023 Women's National Team Collection — just in time for World Cup action!

The new kits offer the latest in textile innovation from the company, as well as features tailored to women, including shorts with leak protection for athletes during their menstrual cycles.

"Our focus in the designs was simple: help athletes stay cool, comfortable and move easier," according to a company news release.

Aesthetically, the US National Team Collection is inspired by art's abstract expressionist movement, with the blue-and-white home jerseys splattered with a drip-paint technique akin to a constellation of dots. The home kit marks the first time in 11 years, Nike said, that the uniform will feature a print.

The away jerseys include sleeve cuffs designed with a bespoke stars and stripes graphic print. The neckline's red blades are formed to look like the tips of stars, the company said.

USWNT Jerseys, Crystal Dunn
Nike

The nod to the abstract expressionist art period — which shifted from Europe to the U.S. in the 1940s — is an acknowledgment of "what the USA team has done for women's football," Nike said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, the company's Leak Protection: Period innovation will be included in the athletes' base layer, the Nike Pro Short. The proprietary technology in the absorbent liner helps to protect against period leaks.

Nike is also behind the Canada National Team Collection, whose away kit sports the country's traditional red and white. The red and black home kit offers an evolution of the country's iconic geometric maple leaf on the crest.

Related Articles
Four women's razors selected by People Tested
The 11 Best Razors for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Mikayla Cluff #16, Megan Montefusco #5, Courtney Petersen #17 and Celia Jiménez Delgado #13 of the Orlando Pride celebrate after their 1-0 win against Angel City FC at Banc of California Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Orlando Pride Drops White Shorts from Uniforms Over Concerns About Periods: 'Small Change But Important'
Kate Middleton, Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Princess Diana, Masenate Mohato Seeiso
The Best Royal Wedding Dresses of All Time
Carl Apfel and Iris Apfel attend Spring Lecture Symposium and Luncheon Honoring ELIZABETH TOZER with Special Presentation by IRIS APFEL & PETER PENNOYER at Museum of the City of New York on April 26, 2010 in New York City
Iris Apfel and Carl Apfel's Marriage: All About Their Decades-Long Romance
Plant-Based meal of Roasted butternut squash pumpkin with rice tabbouleh, lemon tahini dressing and fresh herbs
The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining
Selena Gomez, Wearing A Wedding Gown, Martin Short And Steve Martin Film And Only Murders In The Building In New York City
Selena Gomez Rocks a Wedding Dress on Set in N.Y.C, Plus the Ross Siblings, Justin Bieber and More
Launches We Love Drew Barrymore
Launches We Love! Drew Barrymore Unveils First Furniture Piece, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Sparkles on Tour, Plus Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at SXSW, Jennifer Lopez and More
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Celine Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Céline Dion
Best Food Processors
We Tested the Best Food Processors for Chopping and Grating Ingredients Like a Pro Chef
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Jagger for Smash + Tess
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
best dermaplaining tools
The 10 Best Dermaplaning Tools of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
MEJURI LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH LUAR
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Who Is Nadia Ferreira? All About Marc Anthony's Wife