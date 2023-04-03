Nike Debuts New USWNT Uniforms with Nods to Their World Cup Wins — and Period Protection

Nike has unveiled the new 2023 Women's National Team Collection — just in time for World Cup action!

The new kits offer the latest in textile innovation from the company, as well as features tailored to women, including shorts with leak protection for athletes during their menstrual cycles.

"Our focus in the designs was simple: help athletes stay cool, comfortable and move easier," according to a company news release.

Aesthetically, the US National Team Collection is inspired by art's abstract expressionist movement, with the blue-and-white home jerseys splattered with a drip-paint technique akin to a constellation of dots. The home kit marks the first time in 11 years, Nike said, that the uniform will feature a print.

The away jerseys include sleeve cuffs designed with a bespoke stars and stripes graphic print. The neckline's red blades are formed to look like the tips of stars, the company said.

Nike

The nod to the abstract expressionist art period — which shifted from Europe to the U.S. in the 1940s — is an acknowledgment of "what the USA team has done for women's football," Nike said.

Meanwhile, the company's Leak Protection: Period innovation will be included in the athletes' base layer, the Nike Pro Short. The proprietary technology in the absorbent liner helps to protect against period leaks.

Nike is also behind the Canada National Team Collection, whose away kit sports the country's traditional red and white. The red and black home kit offers an evolution of the country's iconic geometric maple leaf on the crest.