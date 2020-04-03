Nike Commits Additional $1.6 Million to Local Organizations Helping Communities Hit by Coronavirus

Image zoom Natalie Behring/Getty

Nike, Inc. is adding to their already generous donations to coronavirus response efforts, pledging an additional $1.6 million to help local organizations focused on meeting hard-hit communities’ most immediate needs.

The money will cover things such as food assistance and medical care in these key cities impacted by coronavirus, or COVID-19, around the world.

Nike’s leaders, the Nike Foundation and Nike have now pledged more than $17 million to COVID-19 response efforts.

Additionally, the sportswear company is also doubling employee donations to any community organizations around the world.

“At Nike, we are coming together to support communities where our employees live and work,” Chief Social and Community Impact Officer at Nike, Inc. Jorge Casimiro tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Nike’s leaders, the Nike Foundation and Nike previously donated more than $15 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, and today we’re announcing an additional $1.6 million donation to provide help global cities and the communities where our employees live and work.”

Casimiro says, “While a global company, we take a local approach — whether that’s getting kids active through our Made to Play commitment, leveling the playing field for all or responding to this pandemic. These new grants will support on-the-ground organizations in the communities where our employees live to help with immediate needs like providing food assistance, medical care and other support for our most vulnerable populations.”

Nike is one of countless companies that have shuttered stores in response to the pandemic. Nike’s stores are closed in America, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

As of Friday, 6,600 people have now died in the United States from coronavirus complications. At least 258,611 people in every state and U.S. territory have been diagnosed with the virus.

