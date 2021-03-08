Nike Celebrates Black Female Athletes Including Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka in New Ad

The powerful advertisement honors Black women's success and impact in sports like basketball, soccer, tennis and more

Nike is honoring some of the most successful and inspiring Black female athletes in a powerful new advertisement.

On Sunday — one day ahead of International Women's Day — Nike released a new clip titled "We Play Real," which celebrates Black women's success and impact in sports like basketball, soccer, tennis, and more.

The video, narrated by actress and playwright Dominique Fishback, includes appearances from A'ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Serena Williams, Crystal Dunn, Sydney Leroux, Naomi Osaka, Caster Semenya, Natasha Cloud, Diamond DeShields, Simone Manuel, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Sheryl Swoopes, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

"It's not magic," Fishback, 29, begins her narration. "Yeah, we can make things float. Make something appear out of absolutely nothing. But even the greatest magicians worked at that trick. It's not magic, organic."

She continues, "From the curl in our hair to the tip of our toes. The sway of our hips and the joy of our smile. We give our blood, sweat and tears to give our very best. Even when the world tells us it's never going to be enough."

"We got that thing," Fishback says. "That hooping, soccer-playing, game-changing, oh so resilient double-A outing, butterfly-stroking thing. We worked for all of this. You thought history just made itself? Nah baby, this ain't magic. This, this is the real thing."

Nike is also launching a new social campaign, in which NBA athletes will use their social media platforms to uplift and support Black women that have impacted sports, society and culture. These women will post their success stories for others to be inspired by.

Each of the women involved in the campaign is paired with an NBA star. The pairs are: Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and LeBron James, Shelly Bell (Black Girl Ventures Founder and CEO) and Kevin Durant, Lloyd (Seattle Storm) and Kyrie Irving, DeShields (Chicago Sky) and Anthony Davis, Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) and Paul George, and Cloud (Washington Mystics) and Draymond Green.