Nike and NFL Announce $5 Million Grant to Fund Girls’ Flag Football Programs

Nike and the NFL are teaming up to help grow girls' flag football programs within high school athletic departments across the U.S.

The initiative, announced Tuesday, commits $5 million in product over the course of several years by providing one-time donations of $100,000 in product to state athletics associations that promote girls flag football.

"The expansion of girls flag football is essential to the growth of the game and preservation of the values it has contributed to society for decades," NFL executive VP of operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. "Girls flag demonstrates that football is for all, and the greater the participation, the stronger the game, and the more young women can build the transferrable skills football provides for achieving success in life."

Only six states — Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York — currently sanction high school flag football for girls, but "financial support may help remove operational barriers so more states can introduce girls flag football programs," Nike wrote in a statement.

Florida will be the first to receive a donation. The state "has promoted girls flag football for more than ten years," according to Nike.

The in-kind donations will include flag football uniforms, as well as socks and sports bras, the company said.

Nike said it also plans to launch a film series focused on "highlighting women and young girls who are blazing paths forward in football."

The NFL has been breaking barriers for women in football lately, first with the announcement in January that Sarah Thomas will make history on Feb. 7 as the first woman to officiate at the Super Bowl.