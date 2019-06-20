Nik Wallenda and Sister Who Fell During Stunt Will Walk Highwire Over Times Square This Weekend

Viewers across the country will be able to tune in as daredevil Nik Wallenda takes to the skies (literally) this weekend.

Wallenda and his sister, Lijana Wallenda, will perform a never-before-attempted walk of approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level, across New York City’s Times Square on Sunday. ABC will air the walk as a live, two-hour televised event called Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda.

“In 1928, my family performed at Madison Square Garden in the City of Dreams for the first time in the USA,” Nik said in a press release statement. “And on June 23, I have the great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of my own by paying homage to that performance as we return for my most exhilarating feat yet.”

“I am beyond excited to be able to walk with my sister, Lijana, as she overcomes near-death injuries and continues the Wallenda tradition of never giving up!”

The walk marks Lijana’s first highwire attempt since an accident in 2017 when she and four others fell 30 feet off a tightrope during a rehearsal. The accident is not the first in the famous family. In 1962, two members of the Flying Wallendas group died and another was paralyzed after a performer lost his balance during an attempt at a seven-person pyramid in Detroit.

Years later, in 1978, Karl Wallenda died on a high-wire walk between two towers in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda will air live on Sunday, June 23 from 8 to 10 p.m. EST.