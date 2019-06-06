French Tennis Star Nicolas Mahut's Son Runs Onto Court to Console Him After French Open Loss

It’s been an emotional run at this year’s French Open for one of the host country’s own players.

After losing his third round match against Argentinian Leonardo Mayer, French tennis star Nicolas Mahut was consoled by his seven-year-old son Natanel, who ran across the tennis court at the Roland Garros to give his dad a big hug as he sat courtside with his head in his hands.

Moth Mayer, 32, and Mahut, 37, were caught on camera getting emotional after the match.

Mahut started off the tournament well, winning his first and second round matches against Marco Cecchinato and Philipp Kohlschreiber, respectively, according to CBS Sports.

Footage of the sweet moment has now gone viral, days after the May 31 match.

Tennis player Mahut losing at Roland Garros in front of his family, breaks down in tears.

His kid runs on court to hug him.

His opponent Mayer getting emotional. Father and son walk away hand in hand. Losing, winning, living.pic.twitter.com/YOE3ohKVGJ — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 4, 2019

The video shows Mahut taking a seat after his loss, and his young son running across the court to give him an embrace. Natanel appears to say something in his dad’s ear before Mahut stands to gather his gear. The father and son walk off the court hand-in-hand, making a heartwarming moment out of his disappointment.

Mahut started his professional tennis career in 2000 and is known for playing in an historical match against John Isner at Wimbledon in 2010. The record-breaking match clocked in at a total of 11 hours and five minutes and was played over three days, according to Tennis.com.

Mahut ultimately lost the match, but will forever be remembered for participating in one of the most unforgettable matches in tennis history.

Last year, Natanel celebrated with his dad in similar fashion, running across the court after Mahut and his doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the men’s double title at the tournament. That victory marked their third Grand Slam title playing together, according to Baseline.

On Thursday, the top-seeded Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev in the French Open’s quarterfinals.