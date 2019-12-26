Nick Young Proposes to Mother of His 3 Children 3 Years After Iggy Azalea Scandal

Image zoom Keonna Green and Nick Young Nick Young/Instagram

Nick Young put a ring on it!

The NBA player spent Christmas with his three children — son Nick Jr., 7, daughter Navi, 3, and son Nyce Amaru, 6 months — and their mother, Keonna Green, whom he now can call his fiancée, thanks to a special gift he presented her with on Wednesday morning.

“I know it’s been way overdue, baby,” Young, 34, says in a video clip of the proposal that he shared on Instagram, during which he describes the engagement ring as a “big rock.” “I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Involving their children in the surprise gesture, a smiling Young (who is oft nicknamed Swaggy) is seen walking to his older son after Green, 29, said yes, telling Nick Jr. that “we did it, son.”

“Merry Christmas…. @keonnanecole Said Yes 💍!!!!!” Young captioned the post, which also included footage of their children excitedly unwrapping their gifts. “Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce’s.”

He added: “It’s ova for Swaggy 😂😂😂😂”

The engagement comes three years after his former fiancée, rapper Iggy Azalea, called it quits amid a cheating scandal involving Young and his on-off flame, Green.

Young and Green welcomed their second child together in 2016, just months after Azalea had called off their yearlong engagement following an alleged cheating scandal. Soon after, reports surfaced that Green got pregnant while Young was still dating Azalea.

“I have never even been told by Nick that his baby mother is pregnant,” Azalea tweeted at the time. “This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.”

The former couple, who got engaged in June 2015, tried to work things out for several months following the allegations. In a video that went viral in March 2016, Young bragged about cheating on Azalea with other women.

“I needed a lot of time,” Azalea told PEOPLE at the time of the split. “I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiancé is having a baby with someone else, you’re going to need some time, right?”

One day after Azalea took to Twitter to reveal that she dumped the basketball player after she allegedly caught him cheating in their home, Young responded with a series of tweets presumably aimed at his ex-fiancée.

“If you perfect then be perfect I live in a world where ppl f— up learn from it and move on …” he wrote in 2016. “That’s life … hate me or love me I’m still going to love life man.”

Announcing the split on Instagram at the time, Azalea, who has recently been romantically linked to rapper Playboi Carti, said she still wished the best for her ex.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried to rebuild my trust in him – It’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” Azalea wrote. “I genuinely wish Nick the best. It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned [your] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”