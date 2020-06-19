Nick Watney is the first on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19

Nick Watney Becomes First PGA Tour Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus, Withdraws from RBC Heritage

Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Watney, 39, has become the first golfer on the PGA Tour to contract the virus, a statement from the tour said on Friday. His withdrawal came before the second round.

According to the tour's statement, Watney "indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness" before he arrived a the Harbour Town Golf Club for the second round of the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday. He consulted with a doctor, took a test, and the results came back positive.

Watney had previously tested negative for COVID-19 when he first arrived.

He is now in self-isolation.

"Nick will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines," the statement said.

"For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the TOUR has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick."

The tour's health and safety plan put in place for the tournament requires any player who tests positive to be "immediately isolated" for a minimum of 10 days "after the positive test and no subsequent symptoms or two negative test results at least 24 hours apart."

The tour said that 369 players, caddies and essential personnel were all tested on-site before the tournament began, and none tested positive.

The second round of the RBC Heritage was suspended on Friday due to "a dangerous weather situation," and players were removed from the golf course. Friday evening's forecast saw scattered thunderstorms in the area.

Watney came out of the first round with a score of 74, before his withdrawal.