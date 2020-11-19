Nick Offerman and Mary Louise Parker Cast as Colin Kaepernick's Parents in Netflix Series

Nick Offerman and Mary Louise Parker will star as Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, respectively, in Netflix's Colin in Black & White

Netflix's Colin Kaepernick scripted series has added two familiar faces.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday that Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame and Mary Louise Parker, best known for Weeds, have joined the cast of Colin in Black & White as the former NFL quarterback and activist's parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, respectively, who welcomed Kaepernick, 33, through adoption when he was a baby.

According to Netflix's press release, Offerman's Rick and Parker's Teresa "must navigate what it means to raise a Black child in a predominantly white family and community."

The series, created by Kaepernick and Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and written by Michael Starrbury, will star Jaden Michael, 17, as the famous athlete during his high school years.

Image zoom Colin Kaepernick (left) and Jaden Michael | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Starrbury and DuVernay, who last worked together on Netflix's limited series When They See Us, will be executive producing Colin in Black & White alongside Kaepernick, who will also serve as the narrator.

The six-episode series was conceived in 2019 and its script was finished this year. According to Netflix, the series will explore Kaepernick’s years as a Black teen growing up with a white adoptive family and how it informed the person he is today.

Kaepernick famously began the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers to call attention to the issues of racial inequality. The demonstrations made him the target of critics who thought the kneeling was intended to be disrespectful toward the flag and troops. (In fact, it was a former Green Beret who advised Kaepernick to kneel instead of remaining seated during the protests.)

The #TakeAKnee movement attracted renewed attention in May following the death of a Black man named George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer forcibly placed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

After opting out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since.

Image zoom Colin Kaepernick (right) kneels at an NFL game

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay, 48, said in a statement about the series in June. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."