Nik Wallenda and Sister Lijana Successfully Complete High Wire Walk 25 Stories Over Times Square

Nik Wallenda has done it again!

On Sunday night, the acrobat champion, 40, successfully traversed a 1,300-foot tightrope walk alongside his sister, Lijana, over Times Square in New York City, as shown during ABC’s Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda.

The pair — seventh-generation members of the famous Flying Wallendas family — crossed a cable that was just 3/4-inch thick and between skyscrapers, a death-defying 25 stories above the ground.

The brother-sister duo were mic’d up and able to communicate with one another the entire time on the cable.

Onlookers in Times Square watched from below and through windows in buildings as the acrobats crossed each other in the middle. They began walking at 9:20 p.m. EST and finished 37 minutes later.

“It all seems kind of scary because I don’t want him to fall,” onlooker Lindsey Bernosky told The New York Times.

Upon meeting his sister in the middle, Nik found it to be an emotional and achieving moment for the pair.

“It was hard to hold it together,” he told the Times.

He added to the outlet that while the large buildings of Manhattan were slightly intimidating for the duo, they managed to accomplish the feat nonetheless — and appreciated the huge crowds gathered below them.

“We’re entertainers — we live for that,” Nik told the outlet.

Sunday’s accomplishment was also a comeback for Lijana after her devastating injury in 2017, when she was one of five acrobats who fell off the tightrope at Circus Sarasota while rehearsing in an eight-person pyramid formation.

The dramatic 30-foot fall was captured on video and Lijana was severely injured. She has been recovering ever since.

Nik, meanwhile, has become one of the most renowned acrobats in the country, with most of his highwire walks televised. In 2013, he became the first person to walk across a Grand Canyon-area gorge, crossing the Little Colorado River outside of Grand Canyon National Park.

A year prior, he successfully crossed Niagara Falls, which was televised in an ABC special.

Nik’s incredible success on Sunday night also brought about his thoughts on his next goal.

“I really want to want walk over an active volcano,” he told NYT.