Nick Kyrgios Wishes Rafael Nadal Well After Legend Exits Wimbledon Due to Injury: 'Till Next Time'

Nick Kyrgios is thinking of Rafael Nadal.

The 27-year-old Australian tennis pro, who currently ranks 40th in the world on the ATP Tour, was set to meet Nadal, ranked world fourth, in the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals match Friday, until the 36-year-old athlete announced Thursday that he would withdraw from the tournament after tearing an abdominal muscle.

As a result, Kyrgios has advanced to the tournament's final match on a bye. There, he will meet either world Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie, who are scheduled to play their semi-finals match Friday.

"Different players, different personalities," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram, apparently referencing his own controversial on-court behavior following Nadal's unexpected exit from the elite tournament. "@Rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon 🗣🙏🏽 till next time…."

Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands at the net after his three set victor against Nick Kyrgios of Australia Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nadal returned to Wimbledon for the first time in three years after winning the French Open in June. Though the Spanish tennis legend won his first five matches on the road to the semi-finals, he was only able to compete in the tournament after undergoing a procedure to alleviate an ongoing condition causing pain in his foot, according to Sky Sports.

At the time, Nadal said he would not compete at Wimbledon if the procedure were unsuccessful. In a Thursday press conference, the star said that his abdominal muscle tear would only grow worse if he continued on in the competition.

"I made my decision because I believe I can't win two matches under these circumstances," he explained. "I can't do my normal movement to serve."

Nadal added that it would likely take three to four weeks to recover from the injury. Prior to his announcement, the BBC reported that Nadal was suffering from a 7-millimeter tear in his abdominals.

Despite the setback, the 22-time Grand Slam champ practiced for around 45 minutes on Thursday, according to ESPN. His serves appeared to be at a "vastly reduced speed," according to the outlet.

Nadal powered through the injury for an epic victory against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, winning the back-and-forth contest 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6. However, he wore tape over his abdomen and had to get additional treatment during the five-set match.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia wears a Lakers shirt in memory of Kobe Bryant before his fourth round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain Credit: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Prior to the injury, Nadal was eyeing a third win at Wimbledon and a 23rd Grand Slam title, which would extend his own world record. As the winner of this year's Australian and French Opens, he also had the chance to become the 2022 Grand Slam champion if he were to win at Wimbledon and then at the U.S. Open in September.

Should Djokovic emerge victorious in his semi-final match Friday, the Wimbledon final may mark a tense meeting. Kygrios and Djokovic traded words through the media last winter, with Kygrios calling Djokovic a "tool" for asking the Australian Open to ease quarantine restrictions for players. In response, Djokovic told reporters he didn't have "much respect" for Kyrgios off the court.