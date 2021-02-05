Nick Kyrgios Smashes Racket During Australian Open Warm-Up Event, Goes on to Lose Match

Nick Kyrgios, who was also given an obscenity warning earlier in the game, went on to throw the racket into the empty stands, which earned him a point penalty

Nick Kyrgios had a strong reaction after losing a serve during a warm-up event for the Australian Open.

While facing off against Croatia's Borna Coric at the Murray River Open on Friday, the Australian tennis star, 25, smashed his racket after losing a serve, and going down 4-5 in the second set, according to The Athletic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kyrgios, who was also given an obscenity warning earlier in the game, went on to throw the racket into the empty stands, which earned him a point penalty.

The tennis player ultimately lost the match 6-3, 6-4.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Kygrios said he wasn't "disappointed at all" about the outcome of the match — which is one of the first he's played in a year.

"I'm relatively happy where my game's at. Obviously I wasn't expecting much this week. Just to be back out there was a positive," he said. "The conditions were so tough for me personally, I was struggling to find a rhythm."

"I'm not sad, I'm not disappointed at all. I played three matches this week," he said, noting that while his knee is feeling "pretty sore" he still has a few days to "fine tune a couple things" ahead of the Australian Open, which begins next week.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Kyrgios withdrew from the 2020 US Open last year out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you," he said in a statement at the time. "It's my decision, like it or not."