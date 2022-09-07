Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Smashes 2 Rackets After Quarterfinal Loss at US Open

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios was not happy about getting ousted from the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In a clip shared by Eurosport, the World No. 25 is seen hitting his racket against the ground three times before throwing it. He then grabs another racket and smashes it as well.

Kyrgios lost 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6 to Russia's Karen Khachanov in the nearly four hour match.

In a post-match press conference, Kyrgios opened up about his frustrations following the loss.

"I honestly feel like s---," Kyrgios said. "I feel like I've let so many people down. These four tournaments [the Grand Slams] are the only ones that ever are going to matter."

"It's just like you've got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open," he added. "It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win."

Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty

Kyrgios, who was seeded No. 23 at the tournament, also praised his opponent during the press conference.

"But all credit to Karen. He's a fighter. He's a warrior," Kyrgios said. "I thought he served really good today. Honestly probably the best server I played this tournament, to be honest, the way he was hitting his spots under pressure."

"He just played the big points well," he added. "Really wasn't anything in it. I'm just devastated obviously. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now. That's what it feels like."

COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty

Following the match, Khachanov, the US Open's 27th seed, said it was a "crazy match."

"I was expecting it to be like this. We played almost four hours, that's the only way to beat Nick, I think," he added.

Khachanov will now face Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud in the semifinals on Friday.