Nick Kyrgios Out of French Open, Suffered Foot Injury When Armed Carjacker Tried to Steal His Tesla

Nick Kyrgios will not compete in the upcoming French Open.

The 28-year-old athlete reportedly suffered a foot laceration during a carjacking involving his mother and his green Tesla on May 1, his agent Daniel Horsfall told Reuters.

"During the incident on May 1, they had the armed robbery at the house. With all the stuff that was going on Nick lacerated the side of his left foot. We don't know how," his agent told the outlet.

Specifically, the injury is under the left side of Kyrgios' foot, underneath his baby toe, which prohibits his mobility on the court, Reuters reported after speaking to Horsfall.

"He couldn't slide, couldn't get on court because every time he put a shoe on it moved and it would re-open," Horsfall explained.

Horsfall told Reuters that the injury to his foot occurred during the "high-adrenaline rush" of the incident in which an alleged gunman threatened his mother, Norlaila Kyrgios.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Canberra, allegedly pulled a gun on Norlaila and demanded she gives him the keys to her son's bright-green Tesla, the outlet reported.

He continued, "Basically, it's just set him back about two-and-a-half weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam."

The laceration remains a mystery to even Kyrgios, but his agent suggested it may have happened while he was rushing to come to his mother's rescue, Reuters reported.

Kyrgios had been sidelined in the past due to a knee injury, but Horsfall told the outlet that the knee is now in "fantastic shape" after a successful surgery.

"His fitness is at a fantastic level. It was just when we got to the last point of that rehab, the on-court loading, this freak accident happened," Horsfall told Reuters.

The French Open begins on May 28 and concludes on June 11.