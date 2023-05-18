Nick Kyrgios Out of French Open, Suffered Foot Injury When Armed Carjacker Tried to Steal His Tesla

The tennis player suffered a foot laceration during the incident, his agent told Reuters

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on May 18, 2023 02:51 PM
Nick Kyrgios
Photo: Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios will not compete in the upcoming French Open.

The 28-year-old athlete reportedly suffered a foot laceration during a carjacking involving his mother and his green Tesla on May 1, his agent Daniel Horsfall told Reuters.

"During the incident on May 1, they had the armed robbery at the house. With all the stuff that was going on Nick lacerated the side of his left foot. We don't know how," his agent told the outlet.

Specifically, the injury is under the left side of Kyrgios' foot, underneath his baby toe, which prohibits his mobility on the court, Reuters reported after speaking to Horsfall.

"He couldn't slide, couldn't get on court because every time he put a shoe on it moved and it would re-open," Horsfall explained.

Horsfall told Reuters that the injury to his foot occurred during the "high-adrenaline rush" of the incident in which an alleged gunman threatened his mother, Norlaila Kyrgios.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios hits a return to Russia's Karen Khachanov during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles quarter-final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 6, 2022.
COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Canberra, allegedly pulled a gun on Norlaila and demanded she gives him the keys to her son's bright-green Tesla, the outlet reported.

He continued, "Basically, it's just set him back about two-and-a-half weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam."

The laceration remains a mystery to even Kyrgios, but his agent suggested it may have happened while he was rushing to come to his mother's rescue, Reuters reported.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty

Kyrgios had been sidelined in the past due to a knee injury, but Horsfall told the outlet that the knee is now in "fantastic shape" after a successful surgery.

"His fitness is at a fantastic level. It was just when we got to the last point of that rehab, the on-court loading, this freak accident happened," Horsfall told Reuters.

The French Open begins on May 28 and concludes on June 11.

