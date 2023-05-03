Nick Kyrgios Outsmarts Carjacker Who Threatened His Mother and Tried to Steal His Green Tesla

The tennis star helped police track the location of his luxury car after it was stolen from his mother at gunpoint

Published on May 3, 2023 12:47 PM
Nick Kyrgios
Photo: Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios, his mother and his green Tesla are safe and sound after an attempted carjacking.

An alleged gunman threatened the 28-year-old tennis star's mother, Norlaila Kyrgios on Monday, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Canberra, allegedly pulled a gun on Norlaila and demanded she gives him the keys to her son's bright-green Tesla, the outlet reported.

According to a statement to ABC from local authorities, the suspect asked Norlaila how to operate the vehicle but she told him she didn't know how.

Norlaila reportedly fled the scene when the suspect opened the door and entered the driver's seat.

Once police were notified, Nick used his phone to track the location of his car, per the report. The athlete provided consistent updates about the suspect's whereabouts, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios hits a return to Russia's Karen Khachanov during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles quarter-final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 6, 2022.
COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty

The suspect, who now faces five charges, including aggravated armed robbery, reportedly led police on a pursuit that lasted roughly 30 minutes before he was forcibly removed from the vehicle, according to the Australian news outlet.

The alleged gunmen appeared in court on Tuesday, where he was denied bail.

Earlier this year, Nick was involved in his own legal battle after pleading guilty to assaulting ex-Chiara Passari during an argument in January 2021, the Associated Press reported.

He was not convicted by the Australian court, citing that the tennis star had no criminal record and that the incident was not premeditated, therefore allowing him to leave the court without a conviction or criminal record, according to the AP.

In an Instagram post after the hearing, Nick reacted, writing, "I respect today's ruling and am grateful to the court for dismissing the charges without conviction."

Noting that he "was not in a good place when this took place," the athlete continued, "I reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret."

"Mental health is tough. Life can seem overwhelming. But I've found that getting help and working on myself has helped me to feel better and to be better," he added.

Kyrgios then thanked current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, his family and friends "for supporting me through this process." He noted that he now plans to "focus on recovering from injury and moving forward in the best way possible."

