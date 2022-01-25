Nick Kyrgios Gifts Fan Racket After Tennis Ball Accidentally Hits the Australian Open Attendee
Nick Kyrgios comforted a young tennis fan with a memorable gift after the attendee was accidentally struck with a ball during the Australian Open.
During a Tuesday match at Kia Arena with his doubles partner, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios, 26, hit a ball into the court, only for it to bounce up into the stands. In a clip of the incident, Kyrgios covered his mouth in shock as he realized the ball struck a spectator, who was later identified as nine-year-old Fin Crane.
In the short video of the incident tweeted by the Australian Open, a commentator said, "I think that may have hit somebody incredibly hard," before showing the young boy in the stands crying.
Another commentator added, "He got hit in the stomach. Poor kid."
Kyrgios was quick to make it up to the young fan, jogging off the court and retrieving a spare racket from his bag. The tennis pro then sent the racket up into the stands to Crane as the crowd cheered on his gesture.
"Well, that'll make him feel a little better," one of the commentators said with a laugh.
Following the incident, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, 25, went on to win their match 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, according to ESPN.
Channel Nine reporter Clint Stanaway identified Crane on Twitter Tuesday, posting a picture of the boy smiling and posing with his souvenir.
"This is 9-year-old Fin Crane!," Stanaway wrote. "Thankfully, he's all ok after getting accidentally cleaned up after errant ball flew into the crowd at the Kyrgios/Kokkinakis match - @NickKyrgios made sure he goes home with a nice souvenir! What a little legend #AO2022."
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are set to play Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos next on Wednesday.