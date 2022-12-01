Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.

The Fatal Affair actress said "it's very disappointing" that the NBA organization has seemingly turned a cold shoulder to her and her sons. "If you're in the business of protecting women — I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK," she revealed.

The Boston Celtics did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Long and Udoka, 45, share a son together — Kez Sunday Udoka — who was born in 2011. Long has another son, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey.

The mother-of-two said, "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public."

According to THR, Long took her son out of school when Udoka's alleged affair became public.

"It was devastating, and it still is," said Long, who revealed that her son "still has moments where it's not easy for him" to navigate his family's private turmoil being discussed publicly.

Long kept the status of her relationship with Udoka private, but confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she and her sons are moving back to Los Angeles from Boston.

In September, just weeks before the start of the NBA season, the Boston Celtics issued a statement on Udoka's immediate suspension from the team. At the time, they said Udoka had violated "team policies," and noted his future with the team will be evaluated.

Shortly before the Celtics statement went live, ESPN reported that Udoka had a "role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff." PEOPLE later confirmed the allegations.

Udoka later gave a statement to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the alleged relationship. "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

His message concluded, "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Long issued her own statement exclusively to PEOPLE following the news.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said to PEOPLE. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."