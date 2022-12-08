Nia Long Says the Boston Celtics 'Were Irresponsible' in Handling of Ex-Fiancé's Cheating Scandal

"It feels like no one thought of me, of my children. There was no protection," the actress said

By
Published on December 8, 2022 12:28 PM
Nia Long
Nia Long. Photo: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Nia Long is again calling out the Boston Celtics for how they handled her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka's cheating scandal.

While on the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, the actress, 52, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her frustrations with how Udoka's former team shared the news of his affair with a subordinate in the organization.

"It feels like no one thought of me, of my children. There was no protection," Long said, referring to kids Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, her child with ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey, and Kez Sunday, her son with Udoka, 45.

"I think the Celtics were irresponsible, and it was hurtful," she added. "It really was, because we were welcomed in as family, and then it's like, 'Well, what happened?' But I'm figuring it out."

The Boston Celtics did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

In September, just weeks before the start of the NBA season, the Boston Celtics issued a statement announcing Udoka's immediate suspension from the team. At the time, they said Udoka had violated "team policies," and noted his future with the team will be evaluated.

Shortly before the Celtics statement went live, ESPN reported that Udoka had a "role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff." PEOPLE later confirmed the allegations.

Udoka later gave a statement to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the alleged relationship. "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

His message concluded, "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Nia Long
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Long then issued her own statement exclusively to PEOPLE following the news.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said to PEOPLE. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

This week, a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Long and Udoka ended their 13-year-relationship. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source said.

A rep for Long also confirmed the couple is "no longer together, but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

Continuing to speak with ET, Long also said, "I think it's been incredibly difficult for me to manage all of that while working and trying to be a mom — I'm trying to find the humanity in all of it."

The star added to the outlet that she has found a fresh start within her new home in Los Angeles. "I love my new house," Long said. "It's so peaceful and hidden and tranquil, and it's just perfect for new beginnings."

Earlier this month, Long also panned the Celtics in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Saying at the time that the team has not reached out to her or her sons privately amid the scandal, Long told the publication, "It's very disappointing."

She added: "If you're in the business of protecting women — I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm okay, to see if my children are okay."

