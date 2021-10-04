NHL to Interview Robin Lehner After He Accuses Teams of Prescribing Drugs Without Doctor Approval

The National Hockey League is looking into accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner in a series of social media messages.

After the Golden Knights player, 30, accused Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault and "many other teams" of prescribing drugs to athletes without a doctor's approval, the NHL has reached out to Lehner for an interview, according to the Associated Press. He did not accuse the Golden Knights of the practice.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league does not plan to launch an investigation until after a conversation with Lehner takes place.

"Is it common for workplaces to give out benzodiazepines to employees when they travel and Ambien? Should that not be done by doctors or psychiatrist? Asking for a friend," Lehner wrote on Saturday. "This doesn't happen in Vegas to be clear. But I know many other teams. I also been in on teams that do?"

The Swedish athlete has previously played for the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks.

Lehner called for Vigneault to be fired, writing: "Dinosaur coach treating people robots not human. Fire these dinosaurs." Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher denied allegations against the Vigneault and the team.

"The health and well-being of our players is our top priority, and any care provided to them comes from the team's health care professionals, not the coaching staff," Fletcher said in a statement. "We have no reason to believe any of our players have received improper care."

Vigneault also responded to the claims on Monday, according to ESPN, telling reporters, "I was obviously very disappointed. As far as me pushing pills, I don't need another income. I have no idea where that comes from. I don't know what else to say. I have no idea."

Lehner also called out the Sabres for allegedly mishandling an injury he sustained while playing for the team, posting a photo of the swollen ankle. "They screwed my ankle… big time," Lehner wrote.

"Then surgery and then pills… no care…almost died. But ehh.. after forcing leg press after few weeks after bad high ankle sprain first game," he added. "That is foot after treatment .. later is my soul gone after a month after surgery . It's not all pretty."

Lehner claimed he has more to share on the topic. "Enough for today..for everyday that goes by and this shit keeps going I'll be releasing a story and proof from my self, ex players and current players on what is going on," he wrote. "Truth tweets starts tomorrow unless things don't get fixed. Have fun."