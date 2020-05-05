NHL Star Sidney Crosby Donates 100,000 Meals to Pittsburgh Food Bank Amid Coronavirus

"I saw the people of Pittsburgh coming together to help one another and I wanted to be a part of that," Sidney Crosby said

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is helping his local community by donating 120,000 pounds of food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old centerman donated 100,000 meals to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, which provides food to thousands of people in the Pennsylvania region through its multiple food assistance programs.

Crosby — who led the Penguins to three Stanley Cup Championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017 — said he was inspired by the way his community has banded together during the outbreak.

"I saw the people of Pittsburgh coming together to help one another and I wanted to be a part of that," Crosby said, according to NHL.com. "The Food Bank and its staff have done an amazing job providing for so many people and I am proud to partner with them during this challenging time."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania has seen 52,992 cases and 2,880 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. As a whole, the United States has seen more than 1.1 million cases and 68,843 deaths since the deadly disease began to spread around the country earlier this year.

"Sidney is such an incredible person both on and off the ice," Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank President and CEO, Lisa Scales, told NHL.com.

"He's provided great joy to this region during his tenure with the Penguins, and now he is helping us provide food assistance to those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis," she added.

According to the website, the food bank has provided over 4 million pounds of food to Pennsylvanians in 11 counties over the last seven weeks — that's a million pounds more than the same time last year.

According to the most recent numbers listed by the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the last six weeks, with 3.84 million claims filed just in the week ending April 25.

Last month, a report published by The Guardian detailed the difficulties food banks across the country are facing during the pandemic. Food banks are experiencing increased demand with so many people are out of work, and in Pennsylvania, many have to turn people away despite spending an extra $1 million a week on supplies.

“We have enough food for the next month,” Lisa Scales told The Guardian at the time. “With so many businesses shutting, we’re concerned community donations won’t sustain this level.”

If you would like to help your local food bank, Feeding America suggests donating money instead of non-perishable items since it allows the bank to specifically purchase the things they need.

