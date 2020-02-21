NHL's Shortest Player Wins a Mid-Game Fight Against an Opponent 11 Inches Taller Than Him

Nathan Gerbe might be the shortest player in NHL history but that doesn’t mean he won’t put up a strong fight.

During Thursday night’s Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Gerbe, who is 5′ 4″ tall, slammed Flyers captain Claude Giroux, knocking him to the ground.

Seconds after, Giroux’s teammate Travis Sanheim — who stands at 6′ 3″ — skated after Gerbe, who is nearly a foot shorter than Sanheim.

Nathan Gerbe with a huge hit on Claude Giroux and then takes down Travis Sanheim in a fight pic.twitter.com/sqp9Ibi6Vs — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 21, 2020

Gerbe was first to start the fight, throwing off his gloves and shoving Samheim against the sideboards.

Before the refs could stop the brawl, Gerbe got in a few punches and nailed Sanheim to the ice — arguably winning the fight.

Gerbe may have come out on top in the scuffle, but the Flyers later defeated the Blue Jackets 4-3.

According to Sports Illustrated, this isn’t the first time this season that Gerbe has gone for a taller player in a fight.

During a season game against the New Jersey Devils, Gerbe threw the first punch in a brawl with 6′ 2″ defenseman Damon Severson.