The new logo features an image of the Stanley Cup framed by the shape of a championship banner

NHL Reveals New Stanley Cup Logo for First Time in 13 Years: 'Fresh and Energetic Change'

There's a new look for the NHL playoffs this year.

On Monday, the league revealed an updated logo for its Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final, which will be used for the 2022 season.

The new logo features a photorealistic image of the Stanley Cup Trophy framed in the shape of a championship banner, similar to what teams hang in their arenas after winning a title. The trophy logo also shows the etchings of the past champions, which famously grace the real-life Stanley Cup.

"This reimagining of the Stanley Cup brand is a culmination of several years of creative work intended to celebrate our symbol of hockey excellence," NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Brian Jennings said in a statement.

"This modern brand identity and logo system is being introduced at this exciting time in the NHL's history where new and historic teams led by a generational group of superstar players compete for the Stanley Cup, the hardest trophy to win in all of sports," Jennings added.

The NHL also created two news typefaces to be used with the updated logo, which are named "Victoria SC Serif" and "Windsor Sans."

Victoria SC Serif, the league says, was inspired by the "hand-graved letterforms that decorate the bowl and collar of the Stanley Cup," while Windsor Sans is based on the facade of the Windsor Hotel in Montreal, where the league was founded in November 1917.

"We felt it was time for a fresh and energetic change. Some of that was coming out of COVID and, having two new broadcast partners, the time was right for us to explore what a new, reimagined Stanley Cup can look like," Paul Conway, NHL vice president of creative services, said in an interview with ESPN.

Teams can also use their colors with the logo. The NHL provided example images on its website showing how they would look in upcoming seasons.

According to CBS Sports, the NHL had used its previous logo for the Stanley Cup for 13 seasons.

