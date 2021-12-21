NHL Postpones Season Through Christmas Day as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Starting Wednesday, no NHL games or practices will be held until Dec. 26

The NHL is pausing its season through Christmas amid the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

On Monday, the National Hockey League and its Players' Association released an official joint statement announcing that all games will be postponed on Wednesday through Christmas Day to control its current COVID outbreak.

The league's holiday break was originally scheduled for Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.

The decision comes just one day after more than 15 percent of the NHL players were in the COVID protocol, according to ESPN.

"There's nothing we can do about it," said Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn, per the release. "I think the most important thing is the health and safety of the players and coaches and everyone involved with the organizations."

"Just taking it day by day," he added. "Hopefully the numbers go down and we can get back to hockey after Christmas."

The NHL initially announced Monday that it was only halting games between the United States and Canada citing "concern about cross-border travel" and "the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions."

The league will now be implementing new protocols for COVID and the emergence of the omicron variant, which will be in effect until reevaluation on Jan. 7.

Protocols include players being required to wear masks at all times in club facilities and while traveling, players and staff will be tested daily, teams will hold virtual meetings, and team-sanctioned holiday parties are prohibited.

Additionally, the holiday postponement might cause trouble for those looking to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics. The NHL and NHLPA said they are "actively discussing" whether or not players should participate and a decision is expected "in coming days."

Players will return for practices and daily COVID testing on Dec. 26 before games resume on Dec. 27.