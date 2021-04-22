NHL Goalie Apologizes for Comparing League's COVID Rules to Prison: 'Don't Mean to Offend Anyone'

Robin Lehner claimed that players were told once they're vaccinated, restrictions would loosen, but NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said no promise was ever made

NHL player Robin Lehner is apologizing for comparing the pro hockey league's COVID-19 rules to prison while speaking out against "unacceptable" restrictions when it comes to vaccinations.

The 29-year-old Vegas Golden Knights goaltender said during a press conference Wednesday that the NHL walked back previous vows to loosen restrictions on players once they received their COVID-19 vaccinations. "We are vaccinated and we're still going to be trapped in a prison," said Lehner, according to USA Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly addressed Lehner's comments Wednesday, telling NHL.com that general managers will continue following the pandemic protocols.

"We're going to continue to monitor how things evolve, how the vaccination landscape continues to evolve, how the science continues to evolve, and when and if we think it's appropriate, we'll revisit the protocols," said Daly, adding that "we don't have the ability to force players to take [the vaccine], nor probably would we ask for the ability to force players to take it."

Daly said it is "not true" that a "promise" was made to players about "relaxed protocols."

On Twitter, Wednesday night, Lehner apologized for comparing the athletes' situation to prison-like confines.

"As I'm frustrated like a lot of people in the world right now everything didn't come out of today's press in the right way," he wrote. "Main point is that we need to start take the mental health important as well In this situation. It has a huge impact on everyone in society right now."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"My bad to say it's like prison and I apologize but with mental health issues that is developing in the world it develops problems mentally. We will see exactly how this effects everything with time. I don't mean to offend anyone," added Lehner.

Daly also told NHL.com about Lehner's remarks, "I am sympathetic to and understand his concerns and the sacrifices he's making to play. But that can't override what our judgment is as to keeping the players healthy and safe."