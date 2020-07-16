“My first thought was, ‘Can I play hockey anymore?’ I don’t know if I can do anything else. That’s my thing," Oskar Lindblom recalled

NHL's Oskar Lindblom Is 'Without Evidence of Cancer' 7 Months After Diagnosis: 'It's Been Tough'

Philadelphia Flyers star Oskar Lindblom is healthy and already anticipating getting back on the ice nearly seven months after he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Lindblom, 23, wrapped his chemotherapy treatments for Ewing’s sarcoma earlier this month, and according to his medical team, is “without evidence of cancer at this time,” according to Sports Illustrated.

The outlet reported that Lindblom’s doctors prefer that phrasing to the term “cancer-free,” as there is still a chance the cancer can appear microscopically, so small that scans can’t catch it.

“It’s been tough, but you learn a lot about yourself,” he told SI. “You can complain that you’re tired one day, you don’t want to go to work, you don’t want to work out … I probably shouldn’t complain when I’m healthy and I have my dream job of playing hockey and can just be thankful for life.”

The Flyers shocked fans of the young athlete in December when they announced his diagnosis and said he would miss the rest of the season, which at that point, was only 30 games in. At the time, he was tied for first in leading the team in goals.

Lindblom, who is from Sweden, told SI that he’d initially dismissed a small bump on his rib, but eventually had it checked out at the insistence of his girlfriend, Alma Lindqvist.

Luckily for the NHL forward, he caught his cancer before it metastasized, and doctors told him they’d likely be able to remove the tumor, which they eventually did in March.

“My first thought was, ‘Can I play hockey anymore?’” he recalled. “I don’t know if I can do anything else. That’s my thing. But then I realized, this is probably not about hockey anymore. I’ll just be happy if I can live like a normal person afterwards."

Over the next few months, Lindblom received chemotherapy every two weeks, a grueling treatment that drained him of his energy, and led to hair loss, nausea, and exhaustion.

“I didn’t expect it at all, how bad I would feel afterwards. I couldn’t see the end of it,” he told SI. “Knowing it’s going to take that long, feeling that bad, that was probably the worst part.”

In addition to his girlfriend and his dachshund Taggie, Lindblom leaned on his teammates for support, including Robert Hägg, who cooked him meals and took care of Taggie, and Shayne Gostisbehere, who sent over workout equipment, the outlet reported.

He completed his treatment at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania earlier this month, and rang a bell to signal the end of his therapy before giving his nursing staff an autographed Flyers jersey that read, “Thank you for everything!”

Image zoom Fans hold signs in support of Philadelphia Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom

“Probably the best feeling of my life,” he told SI of the moment. “That’s a great day I’ll always remember.”

Lindblom said he’s slowly been getting back into the swing of things when it comes to hockey, which will kickstart its season once again next month with Stanley Cup playoffs after it was postponed because of coronavirus.

He told the outlet he recently joined his teammates at a voluntary training session but is not yet skating regularly.