Lily Collins Reacts to NHL Player Talking About 'Emily in Paris' to Teammate in Viral TikTok

A viral TikTok of Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner chatting on the ice about Emily in Paris season 3 caught the attention of titular star Lily Collins

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

Published on December 24, 2022 11:26 AM
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 301 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022; BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 22: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres during the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on January 22, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/NHLI via Getty Images)
Lily Collins; Jeff Skinner. Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix; Kevin Hoffman/NHLI via Getty

The Buffalo Sabers' Jeff Skinner has his Netflix shows in check.

Just when you thought professional hockey players are fully focused on gameplay when they're on the ice, Skinner proved otherwise when he was caught on video chatting with his teammate about what he's watching on TV: Emily in Paris, of course!

The Sabres shared the clip to its TikTok account on Thursday, showing Skinner, 30, mic'd up and telling Mattias Samuelsson about the Netflix hit, to which Samuelsson responded that he's "never heard of it."

When Samuelsson, 22, asked if Emily in Paris was his "favorite show," Skinner demonstrated his fan knowledge by saying that "there's a new season coming out." Further sharing his excitement for Lily Collins' titular role in season 3, Skinner went on to exclaim: "This season she gets bangs!"

The viral clip even caught the attention of Collins' herself, who reposted it to her Instagram account.

"Well this is one @emilyinparis crossover I wasn't expecting…" she captioned the video. In the comment section, several celebrities chimed in — including her Emily in Paris costar, Ashley Park.

While the actress, who plays Emily's BFF Mindy Chen on the show, shared multiple applauding emojis, Jennifer Garner also weighed in, writing, "Hahaha hugest compliment out there!" And the Buffalo Sabres account showed its love of the show once again, writing, "BIG emily fan."

TEMPE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 17: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on December 17, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
Jeff Skinner. Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty

The third installment of Emily in Paris debuted Dec. 21 on Netflix with 10 episodes. It follows Collins' Emily Cooper as she's challenged to make life-changing decisions in the City of Lights, from work to romance. (And yes, the love triangle continues between Emily, Gabriel and Alfie.)

"I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking," Collins previously told PEOPLE of what's next for Emily. "But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance."

In addition to Collins in the starring role, most of the season 2 cast has returned for the third season. They include Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is now streaming in full on Netflix.

