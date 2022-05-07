The scary moment was caught on video when a pane of glass containing a cheering crowd of spectators cracked and fell on NHL official Joe Foley

NHL Penalty Box Attendant Injured by Falling Pane of Glass at Bruins Hockey Game in Boston

An NHL official manning the penalty box during the Boston Bruins ice hockey game was knocked on the head on Friday after a pane of glass cracked above him and fell at TD Garden.

The moment — during Game 3 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, in which the Bruins played the Carolina Hurricanes — was caught on camera, and shared by Boston's NBC 10 anchor Raul Martinez to Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joe Foley was seated while watching the action during the second period, when the crowd of spectators banging on the glass behind him caused it to crack, with a large panel falling directly on the NHL official.

Foley can be seen caught totally off guard by the falling object in the clip, raising his hands up next to his head before slumping over and dropping below the frame.

He was said to have been knocked out cold, according to ESPN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The outlet added that trainers from both teams immediately came to Foley's aid, and later video shows him being taken off the ice on a stretcher, with Bruins team members skating up to check on him.

ESPN also wrote that by the time he was taken off the ice, Foley had regained consciousness and was moving around.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Hockey Player Jimmy Hayes Dead at 31 Just 3 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

The official Boston Bruins Twitter account acknowledged the accident, writing, "Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured. We are sending him our best wishes."

Later, Boston Globe reporter Matt Porter tweeted, "I'm told the NHL official, Joe Foley, of Peabody, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Seems to be doing OK."

The Bruins went on to be the victors on Friday night, beating the Hurricanes 4-2.