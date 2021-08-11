Blackhawks Hall of Fame Goalie Tony Esposito Dies of Pancreatic Cancer at 78: 'A Legend'

"It is a sad day for the Blackhawks and all of hockey. But with his wonderful family, let us celebrate a life well-lived," Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said of Esposito

Tony Esposito, the NHL Hall of Famer who played 15 of his 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, died of pancreatic cancer on Tuesday at age 78.

Esposito joined the Blackhawks in June 1969 after a stint on the Montreal Canadiens and immediately became their No. 1 option at goalie, Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz recalled in a statement.

The franchise, which previously finished last in the East Division before Esposito's arrival, managed to reach first place after their star goalie registered 15 shutouts, which remains a modern record.

"The Blackhawks and the National Hockey League have lost a legend in Tony Esposito," Wirtz wrote of the team's former player.

"Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary," he said. "Four generations of our family... were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit."

Esposito was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 1988, the same year his No. 35 jersey was retired by the Blackhawks. He became an ambassador for the team in 2008.

"He was born for that role, too, as he reached out — whether by request or on his own — to fans, sponsors and friends of our team. He rejected thousands of pucks in his first job, he never said no in his second job," Wirtz recalled.

"It is a sad day for the Blackhawks and all of hockey," he added of the loss. "But with his wonderful family, let us celebrate a life well-lived. Tony Esposito's banner will be part of the United Center forever, as will his legacy as a superstar, on and off the ice."

Esposito — born April 23, 1943, in Ontario — helped the Blackhawks reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 1971 and 1973, but lost both times to his former team, the Canadiens, ESPN reported.

In a statement, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called Esposito "a beloved member of the hockey family."