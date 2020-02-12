NHL Game Postponed After St. Louis Blues Player Collapses on Bench in 'Cardiac Episode'

Image zoom Paramedics tend to Jay Bouwmeester, Feb. 11 Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

A medical emergency led to the postponement of a professional hockey game earlier this week.

On Tuesday, during an NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed while sitting on the bench, the team’s general manager, Doug Armstrong, said in a statement.

The incident, which Armstrong called a “cardiac episode,” occurred with about eight minutes remaining in the game’s first period at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

“Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay,” said Armstrong, adding that Bouwmeester was “alert and moving all of his extremities” while being transported to a nearby hospital.

The game, tied with a score of 1-1 at the time, was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, the NHL announced on Twitter, saying a new date would be determined “in the near future.”

Bouwmeester, who was described Tuesday night as being “conscious and alert,” was in his 1,241st NHL game when he suffered the health scare, according to NHL.com. He has played for the Blues for eight seasons.

The Missouri team is currently scheduled to play next Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Twitter, the Ducks showed support for their opposing team’s player, writing, “Our thoughts and best wishes are with Jay’s family and the entire Blues organization during this time.”