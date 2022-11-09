Evander Kane 'Stable' After Opponent Skates Over His Wrist: 'He's Doing OK'

The Edmonton Oilers player suffered a deep laceration to his left wrist during the second period of Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning

By
Published on November 9, 2022 09:32 AM
Jason Behnken/AP/Shutterstock

Evander Kane is recovering from a scary incident on the ice.

The NHL forward suffered a deep laceration to his left wrist Tuesday after falling in a collision with another player during the second period of the Edmonton Oilers-Tampa Bay Lightning game.

Kane immediately got up, leaving his stick on the ice and a pool of blood in his wake, and skated to the bench to seek medical attention.

"After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening," the Oilers said in a statement on Twitter.

The Sporting News and other publications reported that Kane underwent surgery on his wrist.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said in a follow-up social media post that the athlete was "in a good spot," and being "well taken care of."

A media relations representative for the team did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for an update on Kane's condition Wednesday morning.

evander kane
Jason Behnken/AP/Shutterstock

Both teammates and Lightning players and staff reacted to the freak accident with cautious optimism.

"It's scary, certainly scary," Oilers star Connor McDavid said, per ESPN. "I think you could feel the energy in the entire rink kind of just get sucked out. We're thinking about him. We're hearing he's doing OK, but that's obviously initial."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You're thinking of your teammate Kaner going down, we wanted to get it done for him," Goaltender Jack Campbell said after the game, which the Oilers went on to win 3-2.

"The medical staff were amazing and got him the help he needed right away," he added. "So we're very thankful."

Related Articles
Jarrett Stoll (L) and sportscaster Erin Andrews attend The 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Suffer Blowout Loss to Carolina Panthers
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose Third Straight Game to Fall to 3-5
Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line
Buccaneers O-Line Player Says He 'Loves' that Tom Brady Yelled at Them During Sunday's Game
Ian Cole #28 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates with the puck prior to an NHL preseason game against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on October 6, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida.
Tampa Bay Lightning Suspend Defenseman Ian Cole After Sexual Abuse Allegations Emerge
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says Team Is 'Not Playing Well' After Buccaneers' Upset Loss to the Steelers
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Loses Game Against the Steelers amid Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama
Ben Roethlisberger/Tom Brady
Ben Roethlisberger Says 'No Way' Tom Brady is Enjoying Playing Football This Season
Ben Stelter
Edmonton Oilers 'Heartbroken' After 6-Year-Old Superfan Ben Stelter Dies of Brain Cancer
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Out of Concussion Protocol and Playing 2 Weeks After Second Head Injury
Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line
Tom Brady 'Fired Up' as He Tears Into Buccaneers Teammates on Sideline
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
NFL, NFLPA Agree Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Was Not Handled Correctly and Modify Protocols
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says His Throwing Arm Will 'Be All Right' After Apparent Injury on Sunday: 'It's Football'
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a photo during the Los Angeles Angels Photo Day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.
Los Angeles Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Wins Best Male Athlete at 2022 ESPY Awards