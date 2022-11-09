Evander Kane 'Stable' After Opponent Skates Over His Wrist: 'He's Doing OK'

Evander Kane is recovering from a scary incident on the ice.

The NHL forward suffered a deep laceration to his left wrist Tuesday after falling in a collision with another player during the second period of the Edmonton Oilers-Tampa Bay Lightning game.

Kane immediately got up, leaving his stick on the ice and a pool of blood in his wake, and skated to the bench to seek medical attention.

"After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening," the Oilers said in a statement on Twitter.

The Sporting News and other publications reported that Kane underwent surgery on his wrist.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said in a follow-up social media post that the athlete was "in a good spot," and being "well taken care of."

A media relations representative for the team did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for an update on Kane's condition Wednesday morning.

Jason Behnken/AP/Shutterstock

Both teammates and Lightning players and staff reacted to the freak accident with cautious optimism.

"It's scary, certainly scary," Oilers star Connor McDavid said, per ESPN. "I think you could feel the energy in the entire rink kind of just get sucked out. We're thinking about him. We're hearing he's doing OK, but that's obviously initial."

"You're thinking of your teammate Kaner going down, we wanted to get it done for him," Goaltender Jack Campbell said after the game, which the Oilers went on to win 3-2.

"The medical staff were amazing and got him the help he needed right away," he added. "So we're very thankful."