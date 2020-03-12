NHL Follows NBA in Pausing the Season Over Coronavirus Spread

Image zoom Players from the St. Louis Blues Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

Just one day after the National Basketball Association opted to suspend the remainder of the season, the National Hockey League is following suit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to pause the 2019-2020 season was announced on Twitter, Thursday, with a statement from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

“Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able complete the season and award the Stanley Cup,” the statement said.

There are just over three weeks remaining in the 2019 to 2020 NHL regular season. Playoffs were set to begin next month.

The decision followed news earlier on Thursday that the NHL had asked teams not to have practices, among other group gatherings.

“Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today,” the NHL’s public relations account tweeted.

Ten NHL games were scheduled for Thursday, some in cities that have banned large public gatherings of a certain size.

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended the remainder of the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement concluded.

The news of the suspensions also comes after the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced that March Madness will be held without fans in attendance.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare it a pandemic.