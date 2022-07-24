NHL's Filip Forsberg Weds Country Artist Erin Alvey at Her Family's French Castle

After meeting in Nashville, Filip Forsberg and Erin Alvey tied the knot this weekend in a fairytale wedding at her family's French castle, where the bride played as a child

Filip Forsberg and Erin Alvey have married in perfect fairytale fashion.

The Nashville Predators left-winger, 27, tied the knot with the "Easy to Love" artist, 28, on Saturday at Dunderry Castle, her family's château in the Centre-Val de Loire region of France, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Guests were greeted with champagne before the ceremony (planned by Sara Fried of Fête Nashville Luxury Weddings) kicked off on the estate's front steps, where Alvey played as a child.

"It was honestly surreal to have all of our loved ones travel all the way to France from over eight different countries to gather here in our little piece of heaven," Alvey tells PEOPLE. "For me, it was particularly special to have grown up as a little girl playing on the same steps that I was lucky enough to marry my best friend on today."

Forsberg adds: "An unbelievable day and night from start to finish, we really couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding day. All of our friends and family having the best time together, Erin more beautiful than ever before, just an incredible time."

The bride walked down the aisle to an acoustic performance of "Everytime We Touch" by her friend and German artist Cascada. She was escorted by her father, Dr. Gary O' Sullivan, who serves as hereditary chief for the O'Sullivan clan.

Alvey designed her own custom ivory Winnie Couture bridal gown, a process that took seven months. The strapless satin number had a structured bodice and a slight mermaid back, which cascaded into a long train of individually laid tulle.

The ceremony was officiated by Alvey's uncle, Daniel J. Sullivan III, who also led a traditional symbolic Irish tartan ritual. The men of the O'Sullivan clan processed to "O'Sullivan's March" on bagpipes as they donned formal coattails with the regalia of The Order of the Oak & Serpent.

A formal reception was hosted behind the castle under a clear-top tent, adorned with strings of lights and crystal chandeliers. The ceremony programs, menus, place cards and drink toppers were all branded with a gold foil sketch of Dunderry Castle by the bride's sister Jennifer.

Guests were treated to colorful French macarons adorned with their names as they sipped on branded bride and groom cocktails, "The Filthy" — a play on Forsberg's nickname in the league —and "The Sully," as well as wines from local French vineyards.

The reception also included a five-course traditional French meal, as well as a nod to Forsberg's native Sweden with a traditional Swedish candy display known as a lördagsgodis, which featured 40 types of sweets, including warm mini strawberry and chocolate crêpes cooked onsite.

After dinner, guests danced the night away to a DJ flown in from Sweden as they took in a firework display over the castle.

The O'Sullivan clan hosted around 30 family members for the week leading up to the nuptials.

