NHL's Evander Kane Is Under Investigation After Allegedly Using Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card

The San Jose Sharks player was recently cleared following another investigation involving allegations of betting on and throwing his own games

The NHL is investigating Evander Kane amid allegations that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, according to reports from ESPN and FOS.

The San Jose Sharks left winger, 30, has been accused of submitting a fake vaccination card ahead of the 2021-22 season, sources told the outlets. If claims against Kane were to be found true, he could end up facing jail time; the FBI states that "buying, selling, or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime" and "violators face a fine and up to five years in prison."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When reached by PEOPLE, the NHL provided a previous statement about the allegations against Kane that he bet on and threw his own games. Included in that statement, the NHL said: "Additional unrelated allegations, however, involving potential wrongdoing by Mr. Kane have been brought to our attention. These allegations are being thoroughly investigated and the National Hockey League will have no further comment regarding their substance pending completion of that process."

Representatives for the San Jose Sharks and Kane did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Evander Kane Credit: Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty

Last month, the NHL announced that all but a few players would be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the regular season on Oct. 12.

"We've had some player reluctance on vaccination," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said, according to a press release. "Our latest information is that reluctance is receding. Some players who were holdouts are going to go forward and get vaccinated, so hopefully at some point in the season we'll have 100 percent fully vaccinated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though the NHL is not requiring athletes to be vaccinated, the organization states that a "lack of compliance with the COVID-19 Protocol will result in significant Club and individual sanctions, including potential forfeiture of games, fines and reimbursements of expenses, loss of draft choices, and/or ineligibility for participation in training activities."

However, the SAP Center — home to the San Jose Sharks — requires all guests age 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the building. In order to play home games, Kane would have to be vaccinated.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) warms up before the San Jose Sharks game versus the Vegas Golden Knights on May 12, 2021, at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. Credit: Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The allegations against Kane come two months after his estranged wife, Anna Kane, accused him of betting on and throwing his games, prompting an investigation by the NHL. The hockey player denied all allegations and offered his cooperation in a statement at the time.

"Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged wife and soon to be ex wife has made against me," he said in an Aug. 1 statement.

"Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this directly from me," Kane continued. "I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game."

Kane was cleared last month following the investigation. The NHL said in a release obtained by PEOPLE that they "uncovered no evidence" to support the allegations. However, according to ESPN, he is still under investigation due to his estranged wife's additional allegations of domestic violence, which Kane has denied.